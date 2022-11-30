Ex-TV star tells mob rallying outside GOP headquarters to be 'carrying a gun'

Former Discovery host Richard Wyatt told a crowd of people assembled outside the Colorado Republican Party headquarters on Wednesday that they needed to be "carrying a gun."

Wyatt, who was convicted of 10 felonies related to conspiracy and tax evasion, spoke at a rally to replace state chair Kristi Burton Brown following a poor performance in the midterm elections.

"Get up and do something every single day to protect our rights in this country!" he told the crowd. "How many of you right now — don't answer this — are carrying a gun? If you're not, shame on you. That is a right!"

"When you don't do it, you lose the right," Wyatt said. "A right is like a muscle; if you don't exercise it, it goes away. Please exercise your rights. Show them what you mean!"

The former gun shop owner and TV host explained that he "just recently got out of federal prison."

"Guess who went to prison? Me," he lamented. "And let me tell you something. That's where every one of you is going to go if you let them get away with this crap."

Watch the video below or at this link.