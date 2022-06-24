Exclusive: 'Expect pissed off constituents': Democrats vow to fight after SCOTUS overturns Roe

Speed met on March 15 with an FBI undercover employee who was presented to him as “a like-minded individual,” according to the statement of facts filed against Speed. In his conversations with the undercover agent, Speed described his participation in the riot, it is alleged.

“SPEED explained that he had hoped that more and more people would have shown up,” the report stated. “It should have gotten to the point where Nancy Pelosi should have resigned out of fear for her life. That’s what should have happened.” Speed also observed that “there are too many Americans that have this idea that we have to be peaceful all costs,” the FBI recounted.

In the newly unsealed documents, Speed “espoused the use of violence to further his anti-government and anti-Semitic ideologies,” and his firearm-related purchases totaling over $50,000 after the Capitol attack in a bout of “panic” buying that included a dozen pistols, revolvers, shotguns and rifles,” the Post reported.

“The FBI said Speed in private praised the writings of Eric Rudolph, the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bomber in Atlanta, and “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, a mathematician turned domestic terrorist active from 1978 to 1995, while criticizing their attacks and the efforts of domestic armed groups as ineffective.

“Speed approved “jihadist,” or Islamist militant, efforts to “wipe out” the opposition, referring to Jewish people, and called Adolf Hitler “one of the best people that’s ever been on this earth,” the FBI said. He added that he “really want[s] somebody like Hitler to stand up and say, ‘We’re going to stand against this moral incineration that we’re seeing in the western world.”

In his conversation with the undercover agent, Speed, said he had gone to the Trump rally and Capitol with friends who were members of the Proud Boys terrorist group. However, he claimed Antifa was to blame for the violence at the Capitol and said it wasn’t his initial intent to go inside.

“Speed decided to go up the staircase because he was ‘tired of getting tear gassed,’ the FBI report stated. “He also heard that Vice President Mike Pence had ‘validated’ certain ballots they considered “invalid.”

“Speed described Pence’s act as a betrayal. Speed stated that, at that point, he ‘was like, ‘I’m going in there. Like I have no respect for people in this building. They have no respect for me. I have no respect for them.’” Speed stated, ‘[S]o we all went in and we took control. Like, when you have that many thousands of people, like there’s nothing the cops can do…it’s impressive.’”

According to the FBI criminal complaint “Speed is a Petty Officer First Class (E-6) in the United States Naval Reserves assigned to the Naval Warfare Space Field Activity located at the National Reconnaissance Office, a member of the U.S. intelligence community.” SPEED was recently employed as a software developer and technical lead for a cleared defense contractor that conducts advanced analytics for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and numerous other federal agencies.’”

In a statement to Raw Story, a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League said: "We are grateful for federal law enforcement’s continued investigation and apprehension of individuals accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. This individual’s alleged antisemitic statements and threats, some of which were apparently directed at ADL, are deeply disturbing but unfortunately not surprising in this environment of rising hate and intolerance. We know that antisemitism is often front and center in the twisted worldviews of many extremists, and can lead to violence.”





You can read the FBI statement of facts here.