Exclusive: 'Expect pissed off constituents': Democrats vow to fight after SCOTUS overturns Roe
WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressional Democrats angrily denounced the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn a 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade, and vowed to continue fighting for women's reproductive rights.

In an interview with Raw Story, Rep. Madeline Dean (D-PA) accused the Supreme Court of "taking us back more than 50 years" and vowed to fight back.

"This will not go quietly," she said. "We will restore rights for my granddaughters."

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), meanwhile, predicted to Raw Story that this ruling would create political blowback for the court.

"My constituents, they want the freedom to decide," she said. "They do not want the government in the doctor's room. So I expect my constituents to be pretty pissed off about it."

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) said the decision proved that "this is a rogue Supreme Court" that is hellbent on enforcing its political ideology on the rest of the country.

"It doesn't care what Americans think on gun violence or reproductive rights," she said, and also predicted that the court would soon go after Americans' rights to contraception and same-sex marriage now that it's overturned Roe.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was more succinct about the impact of the ruling and simply said, "People are going to die because of this."

Not every female member of Congress was unhappy about the ruling, however, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called it "a blessing and an answer to prayer" that women have had reproductive rights taken away from them.

Greene also warned that left-wing demonstrators would launch an "insurrection" against the court.

With additional reporting by Matt Laslo.

