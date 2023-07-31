'Ready to go': Fani Willis says her investigation into Trump is complete

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is ready to announce the outcome of her investigation into Donald Trump’s involvement in the effort to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.
“The work is accomplished,” she told CNN affiliate WXIA. “We’ve been working for two and a half years. We’re ready to go.”
Willis has previously said she will announce the outcome of her investigation sometime between July 31 and the end of August.
Her comments over the weekend come as security around the Fulton County courthouse was ramped up last week.
Willis told the station that some people may not be happy with her upcoming announcement and “sometimes when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”
Trump is already facing two criminal trials over his handling of classified documents and for hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
He’s also expected to be hit with charges involving Jack Smith’s investigation into his role in overturning the 2020 election result.