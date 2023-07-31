Judge tosses Trump's attempt to halt Fani Willis' 2020 election probe
A judge on Monday rejected an attempt by Donald Trump's legal team to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis from hitting him with indictments concerning interference in the 2020 presidential election, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney "ruled that Trump and Cathy Latham, an “alternate” GOP elector who joined the former president’s motion, did not have sufficient legal standing to mount a challenge before any indictments are announced," AJC's report stated.

Trump's team had challenged the conduct of Willis and a special grand jury that had been investigating him.

“The whole world has watched the process of the (special purpose grand jury) unfold and what they have witnessed was a process that was confusing, flawed and, at times, unconstitutional," his challenge stated.

Trump had asked that the jury's final report be thrown out and that Willis be recused from the case.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled the claims were "either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized.

“They are insufficient because, while being the subject (or even target) of a highly publicized criminal investigation is likely an unwelcome and unpleasant experience, no court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation.”

Willis said over the weekend that her investigation is now complete. An indictment is expected to be imminent.

Read the full report over at The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

