Infighting erupts among Georgia GOP over MAGA plots to impeach, defund or sanction Fani Willis
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Allies of former President Donald Trump in Georgia are chomping at the bit to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, but their efforts are causing infighting within the Georgia Republican Party.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that State Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch has been pushing a bill that would let a state panel investigate and remove purportedly wayward prosecutors.

In an interview with the AJC, Gooch argues that Willis is "definitely tainted" and that "we want to make sure" Trump and his allies "get a fair shake."

However, Gooch has also been pushing back against Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore, a hardcore MAGA supporter who has been pushing a plan to call a special session to directly impeach Willis, despite the fact that such a plan would require votes from Democrats that are highly unlikely to materialize.

"We want to make sure we calm down, we look at this stuff deliberately and we do it in a mature way," Gooch explained.

Moore, for his part, has attacked Republicans opposed to his plan as "buzzard cowards" and has defied Gooch's calls to dial back attacks against fellow Republicans.

Not to be outdone, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) has been pushing to defund Willis' office as part of a bill to keep the United States government open, despite the fact that such a measure would immediately be shot down in a Democratic-led United States Senate.

