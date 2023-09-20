Fani Willis demands 6 lawyers repping Trump co-defendants be kicked off case for conflicts of interest

Defense attorneys working on the racketeering case against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Georgia could be kicked off the case because of conflicts of interest.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office filed a notice with the court Wednesday claiming six attorneys have former clients who could be called as witnesses for the prosecution, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The notice said Chris Anulewicz, Amanda Clark Palmer, Scott Grubman, Harry MacDougald, Bruce Morris and Don Samuel pose a “significant risk” to the credibility of the trial.
The AJC said their former clients include Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and other Georgia politicians.
Some have already given testimony to the grand jury that passed down the indictment, claiming the 19 co-defendants had worked to overturn the 2020 election result in the state.
The AJC wrote that defendants represented by the lawyers included Atlanta lawyer Ray Smith, former U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, attorney Bob Cheeley and Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro.