Fani Willis thrashes Jim Jordan: 'You lack a basic understanding of the law'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday came out swinging against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over what she claimed were attempts to improperly obstruct her criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Willis hit back at Jordan after he accused her of trying to "interfere" in the 2024 presidential election when she unveiled a sprawling racketeering case against Trump and several of his allies, despite the fact that Trump is not yet the nominee and no primary ballots have yet been cast.

Willis took aim at a letter Jordan sent last month that she said included, "inaccurate information and misleading statements" that she alleged were made simply for Jordan's political gain.

"Its obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations,” Willis said of Jordan's letter. “As I make clear below, there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do.”

Willis also flatly questioned Jordan's basic competence to critique her work.

"“Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically," she wrote.

