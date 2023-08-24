Jim Jordan seeks a peek inside Fulton County case against Trump
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is seeking a peek into the Georgia case against Donald Trump and his allies.

The Ohio Republican sent a letter to Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis seeking records and communications regarding to her office's receipt or use of federal funds, as well as all documents and communications shared with the Department of Justice, special counsel Jack Smith's office or any other executive branch officials.

“The timing of this prosecution reinforces concerns about your motivation,” Jordan wrote.

“You did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing,” he added. “Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary.”

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, sent a similar letter earlier this year to Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. seeking to depose one of his former prosecutors, Mark Pomerantz, who resigned and published a book on the investigation into Trump's hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Bragg filed a lawsuit to block that request, but he eventually settled with Jordan's committee and Pomerantz sat for a deposition, and the congressman held a "field hearing" in New York City to attack the district attorney.

Jordan's letter argues that Congress has a legitimate interest in the case because Willis' office receives federal funding and news reports indicated her prosecutors interviewed some of the same witnesses as Smith's team, and he said lawmakers may want to consider changes to the "removal statute," which protects federal officials from state prosecution, and other related matters.

