Trump indictment in Georgia could come in unusual Tuesday grand jury session: reports

Donald Trump could be indicted in connection with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia as early as next week, based on local prosecution's movements reported by CNN on Saturday.

Trump and many of his allies have potential legal liability in the Georgia investigation, which has been reported to include potential RICO charges. Trump's team and observers alike have been awaking the next move of Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

The clues are now coming in, according to Sara Murray, Jeremy Herb and Marshall Cohen, reporting for CNN:

"An Atlanta-area prosecutor has notified at least one witness to appear before a grand jury early next week, the most significant indication of her intention to seek indictments in the investigation of how Donald Trump and others tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, the outlet reported Saturday. "Former Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said Saturday on CNN that he has been told to appear Tuesday before a Fulton County grand jury to testify about the efforts by Trump and his allies."

According to the report, this development could point to Willis' next move.

"The upcoming appearance signals that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is moving forward with a grand jury presentation where she’s expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people stemming from her investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election," CNN reported. "'I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts,' Duncan, a CNN contributor, told CNN’s Fredreka Whitfield on Saturday."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution further reported Saturday that the indictment could come in as early as Tuesday, which is unusual considering the grand jury sessions typically stand on Monday and Wednesday.

You can read the CNN report right here.