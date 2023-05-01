Judge grants Fani Willis extension in Trump case after fake elector's latest stunt

A so-called "alternate" elector for Georgia's 2020 presidential election prompted a judge to grant Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis an additional two weeks before deciding on former President Donald Trump's motion to end her investigation.

On Friday, an attorney for former fake elector Cathy Latham petitioned the court to join Trump's motion to bar Willis from pursuing a case against Trump and others for criminal interference in Georgia's election.

Trump's motion argues that a special grand jury "unconstitutionally derived" evidence in its report recommending more than a dozen people be indicted.

Willis had been ordered to respond to the motion by Monday. But Judge Robert McBurney granted a last-minute extension.

"On 28 April 2023, Cathleen Latham, one of the 'alternate' electors advanced by Georgia's Republican Party in the aftermath of the 2020 general election in Georgia, filed a motion joining former President Trump's motion seeking to quash the final report of the Special Purpose Grand Jury in this matter," McBurney wrote. "Both motions also seek the disqualification of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office from any further investigation into or prosecution of any alleged interference with the 2020 general election. So that all arguments can be considered together, the District Attorney's Office deadline for filing a combined response is extended to 15 May 2023."

Willis has not said if she intends to indict Trump in the case.