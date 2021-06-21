Living in fear and unemployable: Far-right extremists are finding themselves doxed and out of work

According to a Washington Post deep dive into the fall-out after a pro-Trump couple from the Portland area were exposed after harassing a reporter at the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., last November, the report notes that far-right extremists are increasingly finding themselves fired from their jobs and virtually unemployable after their names and faces are exposed by their victims.

As the Jan 6th Capitol insurrectionists are being rounded up by the FBI with the help of the public who are being provided with videos filmed during the riot after Trump's "Stop the Steal" speech, their future appears bleak even if they avoid jail time.

Case in point, Edward Jeremy Dawson and his wife Michelle who both lost their jobs after he harassed a journalist in DC, his identity was revealed despite wearing a mask and they were forced to keep weapons handy in their home while fearful after being harassed for their activities.

In a video (which can be seen below), Edward Dawson can be seen crowding reporter Laura Jedeed which led to him being exposed when it was posted online and eventually his firing.

According to the WaPo's Robert Klemko, "Two days later, Dawson lost his job as an ironworker, his employer citing his actions in D.C. His wife, Michelle, uploaded a tearful self-shot video to Twitter announcing his firing, and later that month she was asked to hand in her vest and badge at a Walmart in Battle Ground, Wash., where she worked as an online-order fulfiller. She thinks she was fired over her politics but acknowledges that she had missed a substantial amount of work because of back problems," adding, "Anonymous abusive callers deluged the Dawsons' cellphones, with some urging the couple to kill themselves, the Dawsons said."

Klemko notes that doxing has become commonplace with the rise of social media and that it is employed by people on both the left and the right as a form of retribution.

"The doxing of Dawson highlights the effect the tactic can have — unemployment and personal upheaval followed by a new job that pays much less than his old one — but also the limits of the technique: Dawson is unrepentant for his role in galvanizing a mob to harass Jedeed and continues to espouse far-right views," the report states.

Noting the couples' background, with Dawson defending white nationalism and praising Donald Trump, the report goes on to describe the change in their lives since the D.C. altercation.

"Doxing works, Dawson said. He guesses that 60 percent of his friends in the movement have been doxed and that some have had to move and change jobs," Klemko wrote. "The Dawsons installed a security system at their home, moved their firearms to spots with easier access, deactivated their social media accounts and stopped answering their phones. When Dawson's wife left the house to attend rallies, she wore a bulletproof vest.

"I was terrified for my life,' she said."

Journalist Jedeed added, "From a practical perspective, I feel like being unemployable is going to push him in a more extreme direction. On the other hand, you shouldn't be able to act like that and then have nothing happen to you."

