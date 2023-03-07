Trump has entered his fat Elvis stage: MSNBC host

"Can you get him to say, 'I am not a crook,' too?" she joked.

Currently, Georgia lawmakers are working to fast-track legislation that would remove any prosecutors that they don't like. It's a target on Fulton County Fani Willis, who is close to indicting Donald Trump for his attempt to overthrow the Georgia election. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) has pledged to sign it. At the same time that Trump is facing charges, the Georgia lieutenant governor is facing potential charges in the same investigation, Maddow said.

"So Republicans will have the power to remove prosecutors in the middle of their investigations and in the middle of prosecuting any particular case Republicans might not like for any reason," explained Maddow. "And to be clear, this has now passed the Georgia legislature as of tonight. A version of the bill passed the state Senate, and the House just passed it tonight. And the Republican governor there says he will sign it. He's a strong supporter of this. So, they're doing it. And I don't know. Maybe this would be easier to see if it were happening in another country. And, you know, maybe the leader of their party is still going to face criminal charges in other jurisdictions where he's under criminal investigation, like federally, or in New York state where he's under criminal investigation."



Maddow said about Trump being indicted or withdrawing, "Maybe he will, maybe he won't. None of us know. But in the one place where he is under criminal investigation, and his party is in full control of the state government, they've just decided for the first time in the state's history, that it is within their own power to remove prosecutors in the middle of their duties on their own say so. And, yes, this is a story about Georgia, and yes, this is a story about Trump and the potential charges he's facing. But this is a whole new step for us as a country."

Maddow explained that it was a new thing in a democracy for investigators to be this is a new thing for the US as a democracy.

"We've seen that before, and calling people names, and even picking off individuals in the law enforcement system to try and turn them into enemies," she continued. "As bad as that is, we've seen it all before. This isn't just verbally and politically delegitimizing the entities. Those are bad things to do, but this is more. Sticks and stones, right? But this is dismantling the way the legal system works, so it will no longer work against him. This isn't a resolution denouncing a prosecutor who might bring charges against Donald Trump. This is Republicans voting to give themselves the power to remove a prosecutor that acts in a way they don't like, as she's on the precipice of potentially bringing charges against him. This passed the Georgia state legislature tonight and will soon be on its way to the governor."

Trump proclaimed his innocence saying he wasn't called for questions by the special grand jury, thus he was exonerated.

