Trump buried over his 'bad Batman' speech at 'lackluster' CPAC

Donald Trump's keynote speech before a smaller-than-usual crowd at the 2023 CPAC get-together on Saturday night was panned on MSNBC on Sunday morning, with one analyst saying his dark portrayal of America could have come out of a comic book movie.
Appearing on "The Katie Phang Show," Hunter College's Basil Smikle Jr. agreed with the MSNBC host that the latest CPAC gathering was "lackluster" at best, but did show that the former president is likely still the leading contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Getting right to the point, Smikle stated, "Well, I tell you, it was a rambling speech, as you said. It was a tease. He talked about the fact he would be this warrior for justice, this soldier in this final battle, a soldier for retribution. It sounded like a bad Batman script."
"It didn't really sound like a presidential candidate who, you know, is trying to win back a good chunk of the Republican party who have since left him," he continued. "But the reality is, the supporters that were there, and there were not that many compared to other years, the supporters who were there were the most fervent," he added.
"You have to imagine that Republicans are looking at Trump and these other candidates and saying, as long as there are multiple candidates against Donald Trump, he is more likely to win," he elaborated. "And that has to score a lot of folks. So it was a lackluster event, but for Trump, it may have accomplished what he wants it to accomplish."
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard used her platform at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to criticize her former party, by urging "Americans to view one another as children of God," The Christian Post reports.
This comes just days after the former Hawaii congresswoman "falsely claimed President Joe Biden has chosen his cabinet members based solely on factors of 'genetics' and 'race' – while comparing Biden to Hitler."
During her speech, Gabbard said Democrats are attempting to "erase the presence of God from every facet of public life," asserting "they cannot be trusted to protect our inalienable God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution and should not be in power."
After outlining her disillusion with the present state of the Democratic Party, especially when it comes to foreign policy, she lamented that her former party is 'openly hostile towards people of faith and spirituality.'
The newly registered Independent and former presidential said Americans should "recognize each other as children of God," emphasizing her belief people should "appreciate that every one of us belongs to God and to no one else."
Gabbard even recited Thomas Jefferson's words, "God who gave us life gave us liberty," and asked "Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed the conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?"
However, according to The Christian Post, after proclaiming the need for Americans to view everyone equally, Gabbard proceeded to "rip the characterization of not referring to someone by their chosen pronouns as sexual harassment before maintaining that 'when those in power deny the existence of objective truth, we take away all boundaries in our society and the truth becomes whatever those in power say it is at any given time.'"
The Biden administration, she added, was 'spitting in the face of every one of us as women by rejecting the fact that we as women exist and are not just a construct of someone's mind,' adding, 'There is no greater expression of hatred and hostility towards women than trying to erase us as an entire category of people.'
If the 2023 CPAC gathering proved anything, other than the damage sexual assault allegations against founder Matt Schlapp may have done to attendance, it is that there is a deep schism among conservatives as to who they want to be the face of the Republican Party going forward.
In interviews with the mostly pro-Donald Trump conservatives who showed up at what the Guardian's David Smith called a "sparsely-attended" conservative gathering, there were more than a few who are off the Trump train and want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to be their man on the 2024 presidential ballot.
While some think DeSantis is their only chance to win back the Oval Office, another ripped into him for being a "traitor" for simply considering a presidential run against Trump who has already announced his third bid.
As Smith wrote, "... a glance at the convention centre ballroom revealed row upon row of empty seats. The 'Make America Great Again' (Maga) movement, while vociferous as ever, appeared diminished in size. There was no doubt that former president Trump remained the big fish at the National Harbor in Maryland – but in a smaller pond."
One attendee claimed it is either Trump as the nominee or they are staying home.
Jason Jisa of Texas had a message for the Florida governor.
"Stay in Florida, stay in your lane. You can do it at a later time. He’s not the man for the job. He’s not up for it. I wouldn’t vote for him. If it’s not Trump, I won’t vote. There is no second choice. There’s one choice and that’s it. You can look at it as a spiritual thing: years ago, this situation we’re in now, has been foretold. We’re living out a prophecy and he’s the guy," Jisa remarked.
Antwon Williams, of South Carolina, chimed in, "He’s being bought off. He was a Trumper and clearly now he has his own agenda. It’s like he used President Trump to get his name to where he needed to be and now all of a sudden he’s onto his own agenda now and that’s not cool," before adding, "Put it this way, DeSantis is to me is what Pence is to me: a traitor. Either you’re with us or you’re against us. Clearly Pence didn’t know the difference between that line and DeSantis is not understanding the difference between that line right now. I have nothing positive to say about him as long as he’s trying to run against us.”
Trump also had his detractors, with Hylton Phillips-Page saying they're a fan of Trump, but that the former president can't win in the general election.
“I’m involved with the Republican party in a big way and I can tell you when I’m campaigning I meet lots of Republicans who tell me, ‘I’m not voting for Trump,'" the South Carolina Republican relayed. "It’s just a problem and I feel we really can’t afford to take that risk, quite frankly. I have no problem with Trump being president but, once he gets through the primary, DeSantis will have a much better shot at winning the general.”
Wes Gregory of Maryland, sees little difference between the two, saying making a choice would "be a coin flip."
Gregory claimed, "Trump did it on the national level. DeSantis did it on the state level. Everyone’s moving down to Florida – everyone likes it. Trump did a lot of good stuff for the Black community, way more than any other president I can think of in my lifetime," and then added, “They both have a proven track record of excellence.”
MIAMI — In hindsight, Nikki Ruston said, she should have recognized the red flags.
The office in Miami where she scheduled what’s known as a Brazilian butt lift had closed and transferred her records to a different facility, she said. The price she was quoted — and paid upfront — increased the day of the procedure, and she said she did not meet her surgeon until she was about to be placed under general anesthesia.
“I was ready to walk out,” said Ruston, 44, of Lake Alfred in Central Florida. “But I had paid everything.”
A few days after the July procedure, Ruston was hospitalized due to infection, blood loss, and nausea, her medical records show.
“I went cheap. That’s what I did,” Ruston recalled recently. “I looked for the lowest price, and I found him on Instagram.”
People like Ruston are commonly lured to office-based surgery centers in South Florida through social media marketing that makes Brazilian butt lifts and other cosmetic surgery look deceptively painless, safe, and affordable, say researchers, patient advocates, and surgeon groups.
Unlike ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals, where a patient might stay overnight for observation after treatment, office-based surgery centers offer procedures that don’t typically require an inpatient stay and are regulated as an extension of a doctor’s private practice.
But such surgical offices are often owned by corporations that can offer discount prices by contracting with surgeons who are incentivized to work on as many patients per day as possible, in as little time as possible, according to state regulators and physicians critical of the facilities.
Ruston said she now lives with constant pain, but for other patients a Brazilian butt lift cost them their lives. After a rash of deaths, and in the absence of national standards, Florida regulators were the first in the nation to enact rules in 2019 meant to make the procedures safer. More than three years later, data shows deaths still occur.
Patient advocates and some surgeons — including those who perform the procedure themselves — anticipate the problem will only get worse. Emergency restrictions imposed by the state’s medical board in June expired in September, and the corporate business model popularized in Miami is spreading to other cities.
“We’re seeing entities that have a strong footprint in low-cost, high-volume cosmetic surgery, based in South Florida, manifesting in other parts of the country,” said Dr. Bob Basu, a vice president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a practicing physician in Houston.
During a Brazilian butt lift, fat is taken via liposuction from other areas of the body — such as the torso, back, or thighs — and injected into the buttocks. More than 61,000 buttock augmentation procedures, both butt lifts and implants, were performed nationwide in 2021, a 37% increase from the previous year, according to data from the Aesthetic Society, a trade group of plastic surgeons.
As with all surgery, complications can occur. Miami-Dade County’s medical examiner has documented nearly three dozen cosmetic surgery patient deaths since 2009, of which 26 resulted from a Brazilian butt lift. In each case, the person died from a pulmonary fat embolism, when fat entered the bloodstream through veins in the gluteal muscles and stopped blood from flowing to the lungs.
No national reporting system nor insurance code tracks outcomes and patient demographics for a Brazilian butt lift. About 3% of surgeons worldwide had a patient die as a result of the procedure, according to a 2017 report from an Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation task force.
Medical experts said the problem is driven, in part, by having medical professionals like physician assistants and nurse practitioners perform key parts of the butt lift instead of doctors. It’s also driven by a business model that is motivated by profit, not safety, and incentivizes surgeons to exceed the number of surgeries outlined in their contracts.
In May, after a fifth patient in as many months died of complications in Miami-Dade County, Dr. Kevin Cairns proposed the state’s emergency rule to limit the number of butt lifts a surgeon could perform each day.
“I was getting sick of reading about women dying and seeing cases come before the board,” said Cairns, a physician and former member of the Florida Board of Medicine.
The group has since donated more than $350,000 to the state’s Republican Party, Republican candidates, and Republican political action committees, according to campaign contribution data from the Florida Department of State.
Surgeons for Safety declined KHN’s repeated interview requests. Although the group’s president, Dr. Constantino Mendieta, wrote in an August editorial that he agreed not all surgeons have followed the standard of care, he called the limits put on surgeons “arbitrary.” The rule sets “a historic precedent of controlling surgeons,” he said during a meeting with Florida’s medical board.
In January, Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Republican, filed a draft bill with the state legislature that proposes no limit on the number of Brazilian butt lifts a surgeon can perform in a day. Instead, it requires office surgery centers where the procedures are performed to staff one physician per patient and prohibits surgeons from working on more than one person at a time.
The bill would also allow surgeons to delegate some parts of the procedure to other clinicians under their direct supervision, and the surgeon must use an ultrasound.
Florida’s legislature convenes on March 7.
Consumers considering cosmetic procedures are urged to be cautious. Like Ruston, many people base their expectations on before-and-after photos and marketing videos posted on social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram.
Although Florida requires a physician’s license to perform liposuction on patients who are under general anesthesia, it’s common in the medical field for midlevel medical practitioners, such as physician assistants and nurse practitioners, to do the procedure in office settings, according to Dr. Mark Mofid, who co-authored the 2017 Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation task force study.
By relying on staffers who don’t have the same specialty training and get paid less, office-based surgeons can complete more butt lifts per day and charge a lower price.
“They’re doing all of them simultaneously in three or four different rooms, and it’s being staffed by one surgeon,” said Mofid, a plastic surgeon in San Diego, who added that he does not perform more than one Brazilian butt lift in a day. “The surgeon isn’t doing the actual case. It’s assistants.”
Basu said patients should ask whether their doctor holds privileges to perform the same procedure at a hospital or ambulatory surgery center, which have stricter rules than office surgery centers in terms of who can perform butt lifts and how they should be done.
People in search of bargains are reminded that cosmetic surgery can have other serious risks beyond the deadly fat clots, such as infection and organ puncture, plus problems with the kidneys, heart, and lungs.
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.
