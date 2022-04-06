DOJ needs more lawyers to prosecute all the Jan. 6 rioters as hundreds of tips continue to roll in

The Justice Department needs more lawyers to handle the incoming slew of U.S. Capitol rioters.
Amateur sleuths keep identifying new participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the Department of Justice doesn't have enough lawyers to prosecute more than 500 active cases, despite the guilty pleas of more than 225 defendants and two rioters convicted at trial, reported NBC News.
“There are hundreds still to go,” said one online sleuth who has worked closely with investigators.
New tips continue to roll in, but there are at least 350 more rioters who still have not been identified by law enforcement and a network of volunteers who pore over photographs, video footage and other evidence from the insurrection.
“We’re maybe 30 percent into arrests, with more to come,” the sleuth said, "and still not all crimes discovered.”
Another sleuth told NBC News the FBI was clearly "backlogged" in its investigation, leaving suspects involved in serious crimes still at large.
“The scope of the investigation is so large that even 15 months in, to expect the government to scale in such a way that all cases have already been brought forward, is just unrealistic,” another sleuth said. “As long as justice continues to be served, even if it’s slower than I would like, I’m okay with it. As long as I see them arresting people, and finalizing the cases, and pushing the plea deals through where it makes sense, I’m okay with that.”