CNN's Erin Burnett shreds GOP lawmakers for jumping on FBI false flag conspiracy theory: 'You're crazy'

On CNN Thursday, anchor Erin Burnett tore into Republican lawmakers who are embracing a conspiracy theory, most recently embraced by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, that the Capitol riot was a false flag facilitated by FBI agents.

"Tucker Carlson is now saying the FBI was part of the riot guilty of assaulting America's Capitol?" said Burnett. "This is an incredible thing to say. It is incredibly irresponsible. Of course, members of Congress who refuse to admit their actions and Trump actions leading up to January 6th, were the real cause of the insurrection that day, and they have picked up on this new, baseless theory, rushing to it."

"The usual suspects here," said Burnett. "I give you Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). She tweets, 'We need names and answers about the FBI operatives who were involved in organizing and carrying out the January 6th Capitol riot.' And Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is under FBI investigation over sex trafficking allegations involving a minor, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray. He sent him a letter asking how many FBI agents were at the Capitol during the siege."

"This is making something completely up and then telling people that they have to prove that you're wrong, as opposed to telling you you're crazy," said Burnett. "Officers did not lie in wait planning to execute innocent bystanders. There was violence. It was perpetrated by the people there, the rioters, some of whom had weapons including metal pipes. They were the violent ones, not the officers trying to defend those in Congress and the Capitol itself."



