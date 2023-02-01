FBI conducts 'planned search' of Biden's home: attorney

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a search of President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth, Delaware on Wednesday, according to the president's personal attorney, Bob Bauer.
In a statement posted by Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich, Bauer said that the "planned search" was being conducted with Biden's "full support and cooperation."
Bauer went on to say that the search "is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate."
Bauer also promised to release additional information at the conclusion of the search.
Biden is currently facing an investigation by a special counsel over his handling of classified material, as classified documents have been found in multiple locations including his home in Delaware and his office at the the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.
Biden has insisted that he did nothing wrong and has sought to emphasize that he will cooperate with the special counsel's investigation.
Former President Donald Trump, who is also facing a special counsel investigation for his own handling of classified documents, has regularly attacked the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith, whom he has labeled a "thug."