FBI still searching for 350 J6 suspects more than 18 months after Capitol attack: report

More than 18 months after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is still searching for over 350 suspects.
To mark the 18-month anniversary of the attempted coup, the Department of Justice updated the public on the state of the investigation.
"Citizens from around the country have provided invaluable assistance in identifying individuals in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying more than 350 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 250 who assaulted police officers," the Department of Justice announced.
The most notable outstanding suspect, outside of Trump's inner circle, is the person who left pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee.
Another suspect who remains at large is Evan Neumann, who lived in Mill Valley, California. He has been charged with Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Influencing, Impeding, or Retaliating Against a Federal Official; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
The Department of Justice did not there have been 855 arrests stemming from Jan. 6
"Approximately 263 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including approximately 90 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer," DOJ noted. "Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department."
DOJ said there have been approximately 329 guilty pleas.
"Approximately 99 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration. Approximately 67 defendants have been sentenced to a period of home detention, including approximately 11 who also were sentenced to a period of incarceration," DOJ noted.
\u201cThe person in these photos allegedly assaulted law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. You can help the #FBI bring them to justice. If you recognize them, call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit a tip, and mention photo 532.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1654286442
\u201cDoes the person in these photos look familiar? They allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The #FBI needs your help to identify them. Share tips with us by visiting https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD or calling 1-800-225-5324. Mention photo 531.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1654250425
\u201cDoes the person in these pictures look familiar? They allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the #FBI needs your help to identify them. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD or call 1-800-225-5324 to submit a tip, and mention photo 529.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1654192830
\u201cDo you know the person in these photos? They allegedly assaulted law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the #FBI needs your help to ID them. To submit a tip, dial 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD, and mention photo 528.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1654185628
\u201cDo you know the man in these photos? He allegedly assaulted law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Now, the #FBI needs your help to identify him. Dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit tips. Mention photo 522 when you do.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1650117615
\u201cCan you help the #FBI identify the man in these photos? He allegedly assaulted law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. You can submit a tip by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visiting https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Please mention photo 519 when you do.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1650042013
\u201cDo you recognize the man in these photos? He was allegedly involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the #FBI needs your help to identify him. Dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit a tip. Please mention photo 518 when you do.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1646442004
\u201cThe man in this photo is allegedly one of many people who assaulted law enforcement personnel during riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. If you know who he is, call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit a tip. Remember to mention photo 516.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1644696017
\u201cCan you help the #FBI identify the man in these photos? He allegedly participated in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. If you have a tip, call 1-800-225-5324, or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD.\u00a0Remember to mention\u00a0photo 514 in your tip.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1642338016
\u201cDo you recognize this man who allegedly participated in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021? Help the #FBI identify him by calling 1-800-225-5324 or visiting https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit a tip.\u00a0Remember to mention photo 512 in your tip.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1642280413
\u201cThe woman in these photos is allegedly one of many people who participated in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. If you know who she is, call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit a tip.\u00a0Remember to mention\u00a0photo 510 in your tip.\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1642251613
\u201cWe still need your help to identify the person(s) who placed pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The #FBI and @ATFWashington are offering up to $100,000 for tips leading to their arrest, location, and conviction. Learn more at https://t.co/CQSzLrCGCV. @FBIWFO\u201d— FBI (@FBI) 1647009993
The FBI has also released videos:
Capitol Violence: AFO #91 www.youtube.com
Capitol Violence: AFO #113 www.youtube.com
Capitol Violence: AOM #174 and #175 www.youtube.com
Capitol Violence: AFO #231 www.youtube.com
Capitol Violence: AFO #294 www.youtube.com
Capitol Violence: AFO #328 www.youtube.com
Capitol Violence: AFO #333 www.youtube.com
Capitol Violence: AFO #371 www.youtube.com
Capitol Violence: AFO #383 www.youtube.com