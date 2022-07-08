FBI still searching for 350 J6 suspects more than 18 months after Capitol attack: report

More than 18 months after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is still searching for over 350 suspects.

To mark the 18-month anniversary of the attempted coup, the Department of Justice updated the public on the state of the investigation.

"Citizens from around the country have provided invaluable assistance in identifying individuals in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying more than 350 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 250 who assaulted police officers," the Department of Justice announced.

The most notable outstanding suspect, outside of Trump's inner circle, is the person who left pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee.

Another suspect who remains at large is Evan Neumann, who lived in Mill Valley, California. He has been charged with Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Influencing, Impeding, or Retaliating Against a Federal Official; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The Department of Justice did not there have been 855 arrests stemming from Jan. 6

"Approximately 263 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including approximately 90 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer," DOJ noted. "Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department."

DOJ said there have been approximately 329 guilty pleas.

"Approximately 99 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration. Approximately 67 defendants have been sentenced to a period of home detention, including approximately 11 who also were sentenced to a period of incarceration," DOJ noted.

















































