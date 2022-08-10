Morning Joe and Mika roast 'known moron' Trump's character: 'Everything he does is stupid or cruel'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski bashed "known moron" Donald Trump for endangering national security with character flaws.

The FBI searched his Mar-A-Lago home as part of an investigation into improper handling of classified materials, but the "Morning Joe" co-hosts agreed there seemed to be more to the search warrant than has been publicly revealed.

"He committed sedition, you got all of these working-class, middle-class people going to prison for following Donald Trump's lead," Scarborough said. "We know he's guilty of that, we just do. It's out there, and it's going to be up to the Justice Department to connect the dots. Here's the thing, though, Mika, I just cannot believe that yesterday's raid was just about documents. I cannot believe when you have the evidence -- well, not a raid, the search. I can't believe that yesterday's legal judicially sanctioned search of his premises is all about documents."

"It's an awfully dramatic step to take when this is one of the smaller parts of a possible case against a former president who tried to overthrow the federal government, so we'll see what happens," he added.

Trump greatly weakened U.S. national security as president, Brzezinski said, and she said his personal corruption continued to pose a threat even after leaving office.

"Joe, it would be our doing, would be the doing of the complicit Republicans, to a known moron, idiot, fascist -- I mean, there are a million different facts that I can attribute to those words," Brzezinski said. "Getting dirt from a political rival, on a political rival from Ukraine, acting in a racist way. You know, pushing people to come to the Capitol and urging them to go and do something big time. Everything he does is either stupid or cruel."

Watch the video below or at this link.