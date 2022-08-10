‘We’re not releasing a copy of the warrant’: Trump allies ‘circling the wagons’ after Mar-A-Lago search
President Donald Trump (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump has no plans to release a copy of the search warrant FBI agents obtained for his residence at Mar-A-Lago.

The former president is free to share a copy of the warrant to clear up confusion about what investigators were looking for, but a source close to the president told NBC News that it's the DOJ's responsibility to notify the public, but not Trump's.

“No, we’re not releasing a copy of the warrant,” the source said, adding that there was a “complete circling of the wagons” by the Republican Party around the former president.

Trump's legal team had been in discussions with the Justice Department as recently as early June about classified records stored at Mar-A-Lago, and his attorney Christina Bobb said the FBI removed about a dozen boxes from a basement storage area.

READ MORE: Trump allies scrambling to figure out if someone 'flipped' on him ahead of FBI search: report

Bobb also said the search warrant indicated they were investigating possible violations of laws covering the handling of classified material and the Presidential Records Act.

She said DOJ officials said they did not believe the storage unit was properly secured, but she said Trump officials added a padlock to the door that FBI agents later broke when they executed the search warrant.

Trump had already returned 15 boxes of documents that the National Archives and Records Administration said had been improperly removed from the White House at the end of his presidency.

SmartNews