Watch: Woman rolls her eyes as she's denied bail for alleged murder of GOP activist husband

Woman rolls her eyes as she's denied bail for alleged murder of GOP activist husband

The wife of a Republican activist and one-time local candidate who murdered him on Christmas Day has said she 'feared for her life' and fatally shot her husband once as an act of self defense.

Marylue Wigglesworth killed her husband David B Wigglesworth while he was lying naked in bed on Christmas Day in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

In a virtual hearing on Tuesday Wigglesworth was denied bail from the judge which she received by rolling her eyes dramatically during the virtual hearing. The ruling is in accordance to New Jersey state law, which has no monetary bail system. For smaller crimes pretrial release is standard, but for a serious charge like murder the defendant remaining in jail is the usual protocol.

This was the second time she was denied bail in two months. Wigglesworth then had a back-and-forth verbal disagreement with the judge.

Wigglesworth has admitted that she was arguing with her husband at the time of the shooting, but has publicly stated that she "feared for her life" and acted in self defense. Her attorneys have said she has been overcharged in the case. The couple had one adult son together.

Wigglesworth's second chance at bail came when an appellate court ruling reamed Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Wild for "a mistaken abuse of discretion not to consider defendant's evidence of self-defense" at her previous bail hearing in January. Wild had previously ruled that her self-defense was a matter to be discussed at the actual trial and not the pretrial hearing.

