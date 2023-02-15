Alex Murdaugh's shockingly expensive drug habit revealed by defense attorneys

The defense attorney for disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh revealed at his murder trial for the killing of his family this week that at the height of his drug problem, he was spending $50,000 on drugs a week, per The Daily Beast.
"During the cross-examination of SLED Special Agent David Owen, the lead investigator in Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s June 2021 murder, attorney Jim Griffin brought up several pieces of evidence collected in the case that he claimed law enforcement failed to properly probe," reported Pilar Melendez. "Among them, Griffin said, was Murdaugh’s ridiculously expensive drug habit and evidence that his dealer, Curtis Eddie Smith, owed money to a local gang who had supplied him the drugs."
Smith is also Murdaugh's distant cousin.
"Murdaugh and Smith have since been charged with a slew of crimes, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and a twisted scheme to stage a roadside shooting for a hefty insurance payout," said the report, noting that a lawyer representing Smith declined to offer any comment.
The trial of Murdaugh, a powerful member of a dynastic legal family in the South Carolina lowcountry, has captivated America due to the bizarre details, including that Murdaugh allegedly was planning to die as part of the scheme that would arrange an insurance payout to his surviving son.
At trial, prosecutors have offered stunning new evidence to support the claim that Murdaugh killed his wife and one of his sons, including gunshot residue on a coat he wore to his parents' house days after the killing, and a voice recording at the scene that a family friend says he is almost certain is Murdaugh.