FedEx fires worker who went on racist rant
A FedEx employee is looking for work after being filmed in a racist rant.

A popular TikTok influencer with almost 10 million followers encountered the employee during a package delivery. The delivery person ultimately shouted that the Spanish-speaking woman should "go back" to her home country.

FedEx called the behavior "unacceptable" and "contrary to professionalism," in a statement to Insider.

The large package was being unloaded from the truck and the delivery person asked, "why don't y'all come help?"

"Yeah, there ya go, get your boxes since y'all wanna stand there and look at me. Yeah."

At one point the delivery person asks the family to "kiss my white a**."

The influencer repeatedly tells her "leave. Leave."

"You need to go back to your country, I can't tell what you're saying," the delivery person says. "This is America!"

You can see the encounter in the video below or at this link.


@karladelatorre97 Pésimo servicio de #fedEx ♬ original sound - Karleshion
