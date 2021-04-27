Authorities closing in on neo-Nazi terror cell in Georgia: report
(Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on new indictments connected to the secretive neo-Nazi terror cell in Georgia known as "the Base."

"Duncan Christopher Trimmell, 23 of Austin, Texas, and Brandon Gregory Ashley, 21 of Hayden, Alabama, face charges of animal cruelty related to the alleged theft and ritual beheading of a ram or goat on Halloween 2019, according to an indictment handed down by a Floyd County grand jury earlier this month," said the report.

"The charges, first reported by the Rome News-Tribune, reveal more of the web of what authorities describe as a criminal gang whose members planned to kill a Bartow County couple they suspected of being anti-fascist activists. Group members were arrested as part of a undercover investigation by state and federal law enforcement before they could carry out the plot," said the report. "Trimmell and Ashley join six other men believed to have come to an isolated property in the Silver Creek community south of Rome where an undercover law enforcement officer said they shot guns, took drugs and planned for a race war as part of a white supremacist group known as the Base."

A recent report indicated that a former attorney for the pro-Trump far-right group the Proud Boys tried to join the Base — only to be turned away because they considered him a "huge liability." Last year, another member of the violent gang was arrested shortly before his comrades were planning to kill him for incompetence.