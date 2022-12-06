Feds investigating bomb threat against South Carolina restaurant hosting a drag show: report

On Tuesday, WMBF reported that the FBI is investigating a hoax bomb threat called into a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina that was hosting a drag queen event.

"The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on Sunday after the threats were reported," said the report. "'Right now, a lot of people are angry,' said a performer at the event, who did not want to be identified. 'As much as I want to be strong about it and not let hate win, it kind of wants me to rethink a little bit. I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. A lot of raw emotions right now.' After authorities evacuated the restaurant to search for explosives, they said nothing was found."

"A Facebook post from Mr. Fish shows that the restaurant was hosting a 'Drag Me to Brunch' event early Sunday afternoon. It isn’t clear if the threat was directly related to the event," said the report. "Officials said an investigation is now underway to determine the source of the hoax, with the involvement of the FBI."

“It's just really sad for me and breaks my heart that people are targeting businesses in the area,” said local Pride leader Terry Livingston, who added that groups in South Carolina are pushing for the state to adopt a hate crime law — as one of only two states that doesn't have one on the books.

While the motivate hasn't yet been proven, drag shows around the country have been targeted with threats and harassment after a campaign of demonization against them by Republican lawmakers, some of whom have even claimed with no basis these events are sexually "grooming" children.

These incidents have led to an atmosphere of fear and suspicion. Some on social media have even speculated that this week's attack on a series of North Carolina substations that plunged portions of the state into blackouts may have been motivated by a local drag show in Moore County, although state officials have stressed that the motive for the attack has not yet been established.