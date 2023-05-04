'Filthy human being': Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers second meltdown over Hunter Biden and PornHub

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Hunter Biden and PornHub for a second time in a week.

During an interview on with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, Greene said that she had been "vindicated" because she now had the evidence necessary to impeach Hunter Biden's father, President Joe Biden.

"Hunter Biden is such a filthy human being that he had multiple accounts on Pornhub, that disgusting pornography website," she ranted. "It's a massive business. And he hasn't shut them all down. He still, as of last week, I had it verified, had one of his accounts open on Pornhub, where anyone that is friends with him on Pornhub could go and view his sex tapes."

"That's how repulsive; that is how vile Hunter Biden is," the lawmaker insisted. "And he has no shame, no shame whatsoever."

"I feel very vindicated that my articles of impeachment were right from the beginning," Greene added. "And it turns out I was right all along. And I think that's really why they kicked me off committees. I think that's the true reason."

On Saturday, Greene said that she had only just discovered PornHub and argued that it should be illegal.

“It is a disgusting porn website. As a matter of fact, it should be illegal. I don’t even know why it exists," she opined.

Watch the video below from The Benny Show.