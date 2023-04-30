Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes a national ban on 'adult' websites: 'I don’t even know why it exists'
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to have just discovered adult film sites.

As the keynote address at the Putnam County Lincoln Reagan Dinner, Greene discussed at length her discovery of adult film sites. She explained the only reason she had to become an expert in adult videos is because of Hunter Biden and a laptop computer that once belonged to him.

According to Greene, the younger Biden, who does not work in politics or the White House, viewed such videos according to the investigation Trump ally Rudy Giuliani did on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election. According to Greene, the laptop had a number of adult videos filmed that she knows are Biden. The videos reportedly don't have any faces revealed.

Her message comes at a time that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is also speaking out against such sites being bad for "manliness." He believes that the global downfall of manhood and manliness is due to people such as Hunter Biden as well.

Republicans continue to zero in on the president's son, who is not running for office, as the reason that his father shouldn't be reelected in 2024.

Dozens of intelligence officials came forward willing to say that the laptop story has "all of the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation." The younger Biden is now suing over the laptop given to Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Meanwhile, the elder Biden is asking for an investigation into how lawmakers, including the former president, came into possession of personal information.

Meanwhile, Greene and other conservatives are using it as another reason to attempt to censor content they find offensive.

See the video of Greene's rant below or at the link here.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban adult sites youtu.be

SmartNews