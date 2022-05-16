'Incredible defeat for Putin': National security analyst astonished by Russia's 'significant miscalculation' on NATO

Appearing on CNN this Monday, national security analyst Steve Hall addressed the potential Nordic expansion of NATO, which would be the biggest strategic consequence of Putin's invasion of Ukraine so far -- a development that Hall says directly contradicts Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of "weakening the west" and is an "incredible defeat" for Putin.

"How could he have made such a significant miscalculation, which no doubt his inner circle will notice and probably question his leadership on?" Hall said.

Regarding the question of whether or not a Russia increasingly surrounded by NATO would spark more of Putin's aggression, Hall says the potential addition of Sweden and Finland into NATO's fold would likely serve as a deterrent, whereas past appeasement of Russia by trying to integrate it into the west only resulted in Putin repeatedly acting out on his foreign policy interests.

"I think the only thing that is left for us us containment, which the sanctions are really the beginning of," Hall said.

Watch the full segment below or at this link.