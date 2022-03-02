Florida man blames Putin for speeding ticket: 'He’s going to launch nuclear thermal war!'
A Florida man blamed Vladimir Putin after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted body camera footage of the traffic stop on Thursday, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, and the unidentified man tried to blame his over-the-limit speeding on that international situation, reported WBBH-TV.

“I just found out that Putin just said he’s going to launch nuclear thermal war against the world, and I was trying to get back to my house to find out what’s going on,” the man told deputies.

Deputies said the man was driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and also ran a stop sign.

The man also claimed that he had just gotten the car and was trying to get it "out of sport mode," and he then claimed he had sped up to move ahead of another driver.

