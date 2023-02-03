GOP's new 'bizarre obsession' shows it has 'gone crazy': Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped the Republican Party for focusing on a "bizarre obsession" to stoke a culture war that targets vulnerable teenagers.

A proposed draft of a Florida physical education form would require all high school athletes to provide information on their menstrual cycle to state athletic officials, which the "Morning Joe" host bashed as an unnecessary and cruel attack on a minuscule number of transgender teens who play sports.

"The percentage is so small that they're doing this to every girl in Florida schools?" Scarborough said. "Talk about overkill. Just stop already."

"I mean, let's talk about that Florida law," Scarborough continued. "Can you imagine doing that as a young girl when you were, like, in high school, middle school? Come on, talk about, again, the obsession over 0.003 percent of the population, and then the unbelievably small number of transgender students who are playing sports. The Florida Republican Party has gone crazy. They sent out tons of mailers on this, the obsession, and now they're making young girls self-report on menstrual cycles because of this bizarre obsession?"

"This is stupid," he added. "This is another stupid extension of a culture war where he's trying to create a culture war around something where there is not a war."

