Florida cop fired after video shows him dragging woman on concrete floor

A Tampa Police officer was fired on Tuesday after he was caught on video dragging a woman across the ground toward a jail booking room, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

On Nov. 17, Officer Gregory Damon answered a call regarding a woman sleeping outside a building and refusing to leave the property. After the woman was arrested on a trespassing charge, she refused to get out of the police vehicle when she arrived at the jail. Body-worn camera video captured Damon telling her, “I’m going to drag you out of this car."

“I want you to drag me,” the woman said.

The video then. shows the officer taking her by the arm, pulling her out of the vehicle, then dragging her across the concrete floor.

"Tampa police did not name the woman in a news release about the incident. But jail booking records indicate that she is 46 years old. Her listed address is a Tampa facility that provides services to homeless people," the Times' report stated. "She was booked in jail at 10:19 a.m. that day on a trespassing charge. Booking notes indicate that she was released a few days later to a mental health facility. The criminal case against her continues to be prosecuted."

Damon was fired as the department launched in investigation into the incident. He was employed by the department since 2016.

Watch video below or at this link.

OFFICER TERMINATED DUE TO POLICY VIOLATIONS DURING JAIL BOOKING www.youtube.com

