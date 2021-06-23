‘Florida goes full fascist’: Ron DeSantis sparks furious backlash with ‘authoritarian’ campus political surveys
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring Florida students, faculty and staff to register their political views in surveys in an effort to promote "intellectual diversity" at colleges and universities, and the measure set off backlash across social media.

Critics decried the law, which DeSantis claims will promote freedom of speech, as a "thoroughly Orwellian" attempt to gain control over academic debate at institutions of higher learning.















