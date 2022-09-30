Florida election irregularities after Hurricane Ian could impact 2022 midterms: report

Twenty-two years after electoral chaos in Florida sent the 2000 presidential election to the U.S. Supreme Court, there could be irregularities due to Hurricane Ian.
"Election officials in Florida are discussing alternative means of voting for counties most affected by Hurricane Ian, with just a week before the deadline for mail ballots to be sent out and less than six weeks until Election Day," the Miami Herald reported. "Mark Earley, president of Florida Supervisors of Elections, said that while it was too early to know the full extent of damages, and no final decision has been made, there’s a chance several counties will have to delay their scheduled mail-out dates for domestic vote-by-mail ballots — potentially past the deadline imposed by Florida’s constitution."
Oct. 6 is the last day to mail ballots under Florida state law.
"Attempts to reach elections officials in Lee and Charlotte County — where Ian roared ashore Wednesday — were unsuccessful," the newspaper reported. "Nearly 200,000 people voted by mail in those two counties during the most recent midterm election, in 2018."
There are also worries about poll worker shortages as people respond to the impacts in their personal lives.
According to voter registration numbers, in Lee County, there are 225,000 registered Republicans and 129,000 registered Democrats. In Charlotte County, there are 72,000 registered Republicans and 35,000 registered Democrats.
Collier and Sarasota counties were also heavily impacted by the hurricane.
Collier has 129,000 Republicans and 56,000 Democrats. Sarasota has 153,000 Republicans and 101,000 Democrats.
GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is being challenged by Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who previously held the office as a Republican. And GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is being challenged Democratic Rep. Val Demings.