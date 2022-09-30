Jim Jordan on the defensive after right-wing Newsmax accuses him of backing 'Big Tech' in antitrust vote

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday found himself on the defensive after getting pushback from some surprising corners over his attempts to derail an antitrust bill that aims to clip the powers of the tech industry he often criticizes.
CNBC reports that the bill, which passed on a bipartisan vote, will "increase the fees businesses pay to federal agencies when a large merger deal requires government review," with the goal of making companies think twice before executing large mergers.
Other reforms included in the bill passed by the House are requiring "merging companies to disclose to federal agencies subsidies by foreign adversaries, like Chinese and Russian entities" and giving "state attorneys general more control over which court will hear their antitrust cases," writes CNBC.
Jordan reportedly whipped Republican votes against the bill, although 39 Republicans ended up voting with most House Democrats in favor of the final package.
In an editorial critical of Jordan's vote, Newsmax called the Ohio Republican out for trying to obstruct a bill that many conservative scholars have said is an important first step.
"All of this feels like a clever way of saying Jim Jordan won't put mild restrictions on Big Tech," the editorial wrote. "So who cares if Democrats support it if it's a good bill? And it’s true, the bills don’t address censorship. But why not take small steps to limit Big Tech now and address censorship in the next Congress?"
A defensive Jordan shot back via the House Judiciary GOP's Twitter account.
"39 Republicans voted for a bill that has nothing to do with Big Tech monopolies," he wrote. "168 Republicans voted against giving Merrick Garland’s DOJ $140 million, including the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green], etc."