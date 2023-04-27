We are 'watching a Republican electoral disaster in the making': conservative

According to longtime conservative David Frum, the Republican party seems dead-set on handing Donald Trump the 2024 presidential nomination despite all the signs that there is no chance that he can win because independents and swing voters find him repellant.

In his column for The Atlantic, where fellow conservative Peter Wehner noted the "Make America Great Again" movement is spiraling into back-biting and chaos, Frum suggested that a "Biden blowout" is in the offing and Republicans seem to know it but are incapable of doing what needs to be done to avert it because of the hold the former president has on his rabid base of supporters who will propel him through the primaries.

According to Frum, President Joe Biden's polling numbers illustrate he can be beaten, but if his opponent is Donald Trump running for a third time, all is lost for the GOP.

Asking rhetorically, "Are we watching a Republican electoral disaster in the making?" Frum wrote, "Biden’s poll numbers are only so-so. But a presidential election offers a stark and binary choice: This or that? Biden may fall short of some voters’ imagined ideal of a president, but in 2024, voters won’t be comparing the Democrat with that ideal. They will be comparing him with the Republican alternative."

According to Frum, some Republicans have deluded themselves about the 2016 election that got Trump into the Oval Office only to be ousted four years later.

"Trump-era Republicans have difficulty absorbing and reacting to negative news. Led by Trump himself, they misrepresented 2016 as—in the words of his former adviser Kellyanne Conway—a blowout, historic landslide," he wrote before casting his eyes toward 2024.

"Republicans are doing everything wrong," he insisted. "They are talking to their voters about Trump’s personal grievances and about boutique culture-war issues that their own base does not much care about, such as the state of Florida’s 'war on Disney.' At the same time, Republican leaders are confronting Democratic voters with extremist threats on issues they care intensely about: bans on abortion medication by mail, restrictions on the freedom of young women to travel across state lines, attacks on student voting rights, proposed big cuts to Medicaid and food stamps in the GOP debt-ceiling ransom demand."

Frum then predicted, "They are well on their way to earning a deep, nasty defeat—and the smell of that defeat may be an additional draw to the polls for the Democratic-leaning constituencies that will inflict it."

You can read his whole piece here.