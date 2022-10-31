Extremists who adopt the accelerationist aesthetic of skull masks showed up with the Proud Boys at last month's Defeat the Mandates rally in Washington, DC
On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that three former members of the Proud Boys have been hired to work polling places for Miami-Dade County, Florida — but one was kicked out after it surfaced he is awaiting trial for his participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Two former members of the Proud Boys ... have qualified to serve as poll workers in Miami-Dade County and will be interacting with voters on election day," reported Charles Rabin. "A third former member, who actually wears an ankle monitor following an indictment for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the nation’s capitol, also continues to appear on the county’s poll worker database. But the county on Monday said he was removed from the Election Day work schedule three weeks ago after Elections Supervisor Christina White learned he’d been charged with several felonies."

"Gabriel Garcia is scheduled to stand trial on six felony counts for his role in the insurrection, when federal prosecutors say he broke into the Capitol and is the infamous voice heard begging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to 'come out and play,'" said the report. "Garcia has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial."

The Proud Boys are a self-described "Western Chauvinist" group with ties to white supremacists, and are infamous for instigating street brawls with protesters. The group, which has become heavily influential in the Miami-Dade Republican Party, has seen several of its leaders charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence on January 6.

This will not be the first time people with ties to the Proud Boys man polls in Florida. In August, a Proud Boy named Nowell Salguerio was photographed working polls at Miami during the state primaries. County officials said he was qualified and within his rights to be working the polls.

In addition to South Florida, the Proud Boys also caused chaos and infighting when they tried to mount a takeover of the Republican Party of Clark County, Nevada last year.

