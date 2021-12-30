Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a longer waiting period for new Florida voters than to buy an AR-15

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made news this week after she began promoting secession, which she has coined as a "national divorce." But another part of her statement is being ignored that advocated for restrictions on Democrats voting, but not for Republicans.

According to Greene, there should be a "waiting period" for Democrats before they can vote in a new state when they move. Ironically, such a "waiting period" would be longer than for a mass shooter to purchase an automatic weapon for their attack.

Greene was responding to a tweet from a conservative writer.

"After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida," she wrote in a retweet of a thread by a Twitter user who criticized Democrats seeking to move to red states.

The user, Pedro L. Gonzalez, suggested "actively discriminating against transplants like this through legislation" saying that they should "pay a tax for their sins." Greene retweeted the Chronicles Magazine editor and Claremont Institute fellow, specifically calling out those from New York and California who retire to Florida.







