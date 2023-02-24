Video shows arrest of Florida murderer who killed news reporter and 9-year-old girl

The arrest of a Florida man who fatally shot three people including a local news reporter and a 9-year-old girl was captured on a police body cam, showing police take him to the ground as he screams, "They're killing me!"

"Get on your f---ing face!" one cop yelled as they took Keith Melvin Moses down. "Get on the f---ing ground!" yelled another.

"They're killing me! Let me go!" Moses can be heard screaming.

Officers found the handgun allegedly used in the shootings while they searched him, saying, "It's still hot."

According to TMZ, police say the ordeal started when Moses murdered a woman inside a vehicle and then fled. When Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and his photographer showed up to cover the story, Moses returned to the scene and shot Lyons, killing him, and critically wounding his photographer.

Moses then ran inside a home nearby and shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter, killing the little girl and critically wounding the mother.

Moses has been charged with murder and there will likely be more charges.

Watch the video below or at this link: