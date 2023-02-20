Florida woman waved loaded gun at McDonald's drive-thru over free cookie: cops

A Florida woman brandished a loaded handgun at a McDonald's drive-thru window because she didn't get a free cookie, said Fox News over the weekend.

"Amari Bente Hendricks, 24, of Altamonte Springs near Orlando, was booked into the Seminole County Jail on Feb. 16, according to FOX 35. She faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibit of a firearm, battery causing bodily harm and resisting an officer," reported Pilar Arias. "A McDonald's employee told police Hendricks was mad that no one asked if she was using the fast-food restaurant's rewards program, and thought she was entitled to a free cookie."

According to the report, employees actually did give her the free cookie, but she was still agitated and continued yelling.

"The worker told officers Hendricks then grabbed a black handgun, inserted a magazine and proceeded to rack the slide. The employee said she heard two click sounds 'associated with someone chambering a round,'" said the report. Hendricks then allegedly forced herself inside the restaurant after employees locked down, at which point she repeatedly struck one employee and "forc[ed] him out of the building."

This is not the first time that a disagreement over a fast food order has led to a firearm incident.

Last year, a 16-year-old boy working at a Wendy's was shot in the head by a customer who was angry the restaurant was out of barbecue sauce. And in 2018, a teenage McDonald's customer in Tennessee pulled a gun on a worker who pushed back after his companion called him a racial slur.