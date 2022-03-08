REVEALED: Brad Parscale questioned by Jan. 6 Committee about Trump's money trail

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has assembled a specialized "green team" to follow the money behind the rallies that proceeded the riots, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

"The House Jan. 6 committee has waged high-profile legal battles with Donald Trump and his closest allies as it tries to uncover every detail of what happened that day and determine what culpability the former president may have for the violent attack on the Capitol," the newspaper reported. "But it has also been focused on another part of its inquiry that panel members said is of equal importance to the success of the investigation — tracing every dollar that was raised and spent on false claims that the election was stolen."

The newspaper reported that some members of Trump's campaign are cooperating with investigators.

"A number of individuals from the Trump campaign, the RNC and digital firms involved with post-election fundraising practices have been cooperating with the green team. The committee recently asked questions of Gary Coby, the Trump campaign’s top digital fundraising guru, and has interviewed both campaign and RNC staff, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. They have also questioned Brad Parscale, the former Trump campaign manager, and interviewed people who worked for him," the newspaper reported.

READ MORE: Fox News reporter pushes back when host Greg Gutfeld accuses media of ginning up 'emotional' Ukraine reaction

In December, Parscale complained to The Daily Beast that the committee was trying to get him to flip on Trump.

"The green team is led by Amanda Wick, a former federal prosecutor and official at the Treasury and Justice departments, and involves a number of select committee aides who have experience in analyzing bank records, Federal Election Commission data, understanding cryptocurrency and piecing together receipts of financial crimes, such as fraud," the newspaper reported.





NOW WATCH: Missouri Republican pitches new law to stop women from traveling out of state to get abortions