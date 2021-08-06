WATCH: Foo Fighters hilariously troll hateful Westboro Baptist Church

The Foo Fighters mocked the anti-LGBTQ Westboro Baptist Church on their latest visit to Kansas City.

Whenever the rockers are in town for a concert, members of the Kansas church show up to protest -- just as they did Thursday at the Azura Amphitheater -- and the Foo Fighters struck back by playing a Bee Gees song to drown out their homophobic chants, reported Consequence of Sound.

"All right now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say, ecause you know what, I love you," said frontman Dave Grohl. "I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Because I think it's about love! That's what I think, we're all about love, and you shouldn't be hating. You know what you should be doing? You should be dancing."

With that, the band launched into the Bee Gees hit "You Should Be Dancing," which they also recorded for their "Dee Gees -- Hail Satin" album released this year.



