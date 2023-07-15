'What is wokeness?' Former defense secretary blasts far-right GOP on inclusion

The modern far-right GOP and its obsession with 'culture war' issues can be compared to trying to fight desegregation efforts, argued former Bill Clinton Secretary of Defense William Cohen on CNN Saturday.

Cohen, who has previously said that former president Donald Trump's disrespect for the security of classified information really amounts to a disrespect for the men and women behind that classified information who put their lives on the line for the country, was asked on CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta about the "far-right Republicans" who argue that culture war add-ons recently passed in the House as part of a military budget "will help rid the military to what they describe as wokeness."

Cohen said he expects that the Senate will either reject the amendments, or water them down enough to get the support needed to pass.

"We are, after all, trying to make sure that we fund our military, so it is dragging the military through the cultural wars," he said.

When asked what he says to the far-right Republicans who says the military has a "wokeness problem," Cohen suggested he would ask for a definition.

"What is wokeness? What does it mean? I said earlier today that it was Harry Truman, was he woke when he said we can no longer tolerate and accept the segregation of our military? That black men and women have an absolute equal right to serve in our military and serve together and not segregated?"

Watch the video below or click the link.