angry trump
Photo: Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray are eligible to be questioned under oath by two former FBI employees, according to a ruling from a federal judge on Thursday.

The lawsuit is regarding two former senior FBI employees who have legally stated they were targeted for retaliation after the FBI's investigation of Russian interference of the 2020 presidential election. There are two separate lawsuits with the same allegations. The lawsuits have been consolidated.

The decision was made by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington.

The lawsuits come from former senior FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page.

Strzok is seeking back pay and reinstatement into his position after he alleges unfair termination for criticizing Trump. Page has alleged that text messages between her and Strzok were illegally released as the two were having an affair and discussed political issues via the text messages.

