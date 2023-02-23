Woman who set gay pride flag on fire melts down during court proceedings

A woman who was arrested and charged with a hate crime after she was caught on security video setting fire to a gay pride flag outside a New York City restaurant caused a scene in court by repeatedly shouting, the New York Post reported.

Angelina Cando, 35, interrupted court proceedings several times. Prosecutors are accusing her of more than one incidence of vandalism, saying she also scrawled phrases like “Jesus,” “J&A” and “suck d–k” along the Canal Street subway station before writing “Jesus is King” on two cop cars.

The flamed from the flag broke the restaurant’s windows, burned a flower display and caused damage to the doors, Assistant District Attorney Edward Smith said in court.

Cando was sent to the back of he courtroom to calm down, but still continued to ramble nonsensically when she was back before the judge.

Cando’s attorney said she was likely suffering from “some kind of psychotic breakdown.”

Assistant District Attorney Edward Smith said in court that Cando was charged in January “with obstructing the breathing of another person. Throwing multiple objects at him, throwing cuts and laceration.”

“False accusation. False accusation. They’re all fake,” Cando shouted in response.

As the Post points out, Cando was hit with menacing charges for allegedly threatening employees of a pizza shop with a knife earlier this month.

