Formerly outspoken Trump ally now mum as probe into Mar-a-Lago classified docs ramps up: report
Kash Patel, an outspoken ally of Donald Trump who used to serve in his administration, has repeatedly slammed the FBI over its seizure of classified documents at Trump's Florida resort and has claimed Trump did nothing wrong, now says he doesn't want to discuss the subject anymore, ABC News reports.

“I’m close to the former president, and because there’s a lot of legal matters going on surrounding the Mar-a-Lago [case], I just haven’t commented on that publicly in months,” Patel recently said on a right-wing radio show Thursday when asked if he thinks Trump will likely to be charged in the documents case.

As ABC News points out, Patel isn't usually one to refrain from commenting on issues regarding Trump, but his newfound tight-lipped approach to the documents case could be a sign of the precarious position he finds himself in as federal investigators ramp up their probe into whether Trump improperly moved classified documents.

"Appearing before a federal grand jury last week, Patel reportedly refused to answer many questions from investigators, citing his Fifth Amendment rights protecting him from self-incrimination," ABC News' report stated. "According to The New York Times, investigators specifically want Patel to testify about his past claims that Trump had already declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago."

