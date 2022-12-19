Fortnite creator Epic Games to pay record FTC fine over violating children’s privacy

The Fortnite display, presented by Epic Games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday June 12, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. - Ariana Ruiz/Prensa Internacional/Prensa Internacional via ZUMA/TNS
Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game Fortnite, has agreed to pay $520 million to the Federal Trade Commission over complaints that the company violated children’s privacy law and forced unintended purchases through trickery. The settlement, which the FTC announced Monday, is divided into two complaints. Epic, based in Cary, North Carolina, has agreed to pay $275 million for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) when it used “privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children,” FTC Chair ...