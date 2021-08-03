REVEALED: Trump hired another Four Seasons landscaping biz before Giuliani’s infamous press conference

Donald Trump's campaign paid another landscaping company called Four Seasons before Rudy Giuliani's infamous news conference after the election.
Giuliani raged against the former president's election loss in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, raising numerous questions and prompting laughter, but another campaign expenditure suggests Trump's campaign was drawn to companies that shared a name with the luxury hotels, reported Politico.
The Republican National Committee hired the similarly named Four Seasons Landscape and Property Services in September to set up a Trump fundraising event in California, and Trump Victory -- a joint RNC-Trump campaign fundraising committee -- paid the Santa Clarita-based company $48,515.78 for an event that took place without the candidate.
"Sadly," said company owner Dan Blumel. "Mr. Trump got COVID."
Blumel could not offer an additional details about the work his company did, citing a nondisclosure agreement, but confirmed that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended instead of the then-president, and he was just as mystified by Giuliani's Nov. 7 news conference in an industrial district of Philadelphia.
"We happen to have the same name as the other one," he said. "But no, we are not affiliated."