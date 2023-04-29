Fox News hosts are worried they might be next to be fired after Tucker Carlson: report

Fox News hosts are reportedly telling those close to them that they are worried about potentially being terminated next, after Fox News abruptly and secretively fired Tucker Carlson.

After Fox News and Carlson parted ways, there was some confusion over the reason that the network fired the host who was responsible for their biggest audiences. There was also a report that Fox News is in possession of potentially damaging information about Carlson in a dossier its executives compiled in case the conservative cable host ever sought to attack the network.

Now, other top on-air hosts at the conservative network are expressing concerns that they might be next to get the axe, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

"Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro, two longtime hosts and Donald Trump allies, have told friends they’re concerned they could be sacked next, according to two sources familiar with the situation," Rolling Stone reported. It noted that, according to sources, "executives have recently held high-level discussions about Fox Business host Bartiromo’s future at the company."

"In recent years, the host became a mouthpiece for Trump, propping up conspiracy theories and peddling lies about the 2020 election," the Rolling Stone report states. "Those falsehoods found their way into a Dominion Voting Systems filing in the company’s mega-lawsuit against Fox. The filing pointed to Bartiromo’s Nov. 8 interview with Trump-aligned attorney, Sidney Powell, to discuss 'voting irregularities' — on-air programming that contrasted sharply with the host’s Dominion deposition statements, in which Bartiromo said the email underpinning Powell’s claims was 'nonsense.'"

It's not just Bartiromo and Pirro that are worried about their futures at Fox, according to the Rolling Stone piece.

"Other sources at and close to the network say that, in the wake of Carlson's ouster, some Fox brass have grilled certain staff about whether they or their teams had recently blabbed to the press about Carlson's abrupt dismissal," according to the article.



