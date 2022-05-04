Fox News correspondent: Women in red states who need abortions can 'go live somewhere else'

Fox Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis on Wednesday downplayed the significance of the leaked Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade by arguing that women who live in blue states will likely still be able to get abortions.
She started out by noting that many Republicans who live in blue states have had to put up with policies they don't like for years.
"Listen, there are plenty of Republicans that live in blue states that deal with the decisions that those around them make," she said. "Tax-and-spend, and soft on crime, and all of these things. Those Republicans have a choice: Many of them have left and gone to red states!"
She then applied this to women in red states who need to get abortions.
"States may put more restrictions on [abortion], but people have the right to leave," she said. "They can go live somewhere else where it’s more of a free-for-all and they could do whatever they want. Again, this should be about people, it should be about your peers, it should be about choices that we want to make."
In reality, moving across the country is expensive and many young women who are impregnated as a result of rape lack the financial means to pack up their belongings and start over in an abortion-friendly area.
Fox correspondent: "States may put more restrictions on [abortion], but people have the right to leave. They can go live somewhere else where it\u2019s more of a free-for-all and they could do whatever they want... it should be about choices WE want to make."pic.twitter.com/H9MC6CPuTu— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1651680836