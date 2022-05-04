Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Democrats of 'sacrificing babies on the altar of Baal'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed this week that Democrats are "sacrificing babies on the altar of Baal" by supporting abortion rights for women.

During an interview with host Joe Pagliarulo, Greene explained why Democrats are upset by a leaked Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Abortion seems to be their sacrament," Greene opined. "It's the one thing that they hang onto and they'll fight for harder than anything else, and that's sacrificing babies on the altar of Baal. That's how I see it."

Baal is a pagan deity associated with child sacrifice in the Bible. Baal has also been connected to Satanic worship.

Greene recalled that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was "completely angry, shaken as she was leaving the Supreme Court."

"The left doesn't care about violence, they always use it for their own political purposes," she added. "We are going to see them come out and probably bring violence again so that they can keep their disgusting, evil ways and keep selling this awful lie to women that abortion is a way to solve problems when in reality it isn't."

Watch the video below from the Joe Pags Show.