'1% or less': Fox News confronts GOP presidential candidate with his lousy poll numbers

Fox News host Shannon Bream suggested that former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) would struggle to defeat former President Donald Trump because he is lagging in the polls.

"Okay, so, Governor, you have said there's no point in running unless you're going straight at former President Trump," Bream told Hutchinson. "You right now, though, in the polling are at 1% or less in all the recent polls."

"So, you know, going after him is like walking into a buzzsaw," she added. "Why are you doing it?"

"Well, because it's important," the former governor replied. "What America does not want is another repeat of 2020, where we have Joe Biden and Donald Trump running against each other."

"And so I'm running because I think we need alternatives, and we need new leadership, a new direction in America," he added.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.